Annual Wilmington Historic Half Marathon to be held downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 1,150 athletes are expected to partake in the sixth annual Wilmington Historic Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Presented by Race Bash, runners will start a 2.5-mile closed course at 7 a.m. around the city’s River District, with the 5K runners splitting off to finish on the Riverwalk, while the half marathon runners will cross over the Isabel Holmes Bridge, the S. Thomas Rhodes Bridge and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, around Greenfield Lake and finishing on the Riverwalk.

“Wilmington has been my family’s home for over 15 years. This is the place where I began to dabble with running. I definitely caught the running bug and eventually signed up for my first race. I haven’t stopped since,” says Erica Svab, the owner of Race Bash and race director for the Historic Half Marathon, 10K & 5K. “I love that this historic race provides an opportunity to discover the beauty of our city. I am grateful to play a part in helping bring people to this amazing destination. I can’t wait to see everyone come together and hit the downtown streets!”

Runners will be given the opportunity to run the 5K and the Half Marathon back-to-back. Race schedules, course maps, sponsors, volunteer opportunities and other event information can be found here.

“We are excited to welcome back the Annual Wilmington Historic Half Marathon, 5K, and newly added 10K,” Kim Hufham, President/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority, said. “Hosting races and tournaments in Wilmington and our Island Beaches provides a wonderful opportunity for athletes and their families to explore our destination. We hope that everyone enjoys the race and will return for future athletic events and family vacations.”

