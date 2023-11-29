Affordable housing project receives more than $2 million in loan program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state is stepping in to help address the lack of affordable and workforce housing in the southeastern part of North Carolina.

The Covenant development is just one of several projects receiving gap funding from the $190 million Workforce Housing Loan Program appropriation.

The Covenant is set to be an affordable housing development for seniors on a fixed income. This land is owned by Pastor Robert Campbell with New Beginning Christian Church.

The project was developed by East Carolina Community Development in partnership with New Beginning Christian Church.

This affordable housing complex has been a vision of Pastor Campbell’s for years. Now, with more money, and more help, construction can resume after being stalled due to the pandemic.

“This is a great example of what can be done with a little bit of faith and hard work,” said Keith Walker the Executive Director of East Carolina Community Development.

Walker said that hard work spanned years, as work stalled during COVID-19, construction costs increased, supply chains were disrupted and rent skyrocketed.

Pastor Robert Campbell adds the road to where the project is now, has not always been easy.

“It’s been a rough road. And sometimes things didn’t go in our favors, but ultimately, it did,” said Campbell.

With the help of this gap funding though, construction can resume and rent can be cheaper.

“It is definitely needed in our area, there are all kinds of needs and affordable workforce housing, but certainly in the senior community,” said Senator Michael Lee.

According to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, affordable and workforce housing is needed, given it reports more than 52 percent of renters say they are struggling financially, paying more than 30% of their income on rent.

Sen. Lee who played a large role in getting the covenant that gap funding, says affordable and workforce housing will be a top priority in the foreseeable future.

“Because we are a fast-growing area, we are going to continue to have a lack of capacity. And that unfortunately is driving up prices. And those are the kinds of things that we’re always going to be kind of keeping to the top of mind,” said Sen. Lee.

Leaders and developers agree, saying there’s more work to be done.

“This is a very small snippet of what we’re taking care of. 68 Apartments is 100 some odd people. I mean, that’s a very small number of people out of the total population in Wilmington,” said Walker.

