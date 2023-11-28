Senior Connect
Witnesses heard in trial for 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The trial involving Michael Miller Jr. continued Tuesday, with several witnesses taking the stand to testify, including one that the defense calls a key witness for the prosecution.

Miller is charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of murder of an unborn child. He was arrested in connection to the deaths of 22-year-old Destiny Denise Greene, who was seven months pregnant at the time, and her 26-year-old boyfriend William Lenwood Coley III in Nov. 2020.

William Smith is taking a plea deal to testify against Miller, and would only face five to seven years in prison. The defense argued that Smith’s testimony did not match the evidence in the case.

Smith faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child and accessory after the fact of murder, and has said during the proceedings that he was at the scene with Miller.

The jury also heard from a detective with the Pender County Sherriff’s Office who responded to the crime scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

