Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races; recount ongoing for Southport mayoral election

The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council election and the Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner contest on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The two races were tied, so they were decided randomly as stated by state law.

Virginia “Ginnie” White won the Bald Head Island Council election after tying with Jerry Maggio for the second seat. Scott Thomas took the first seat in the election.

David Greene won the Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner contest after tying with Stephen S. Turner for the third seat at 219 votes each. He will join fellow winners Mike Wade and Mark Holland along with the rest of the board.

The recount is still ongoing for the Southport mayoral contest, and the board of elections expects the recount to take all day. Rich Alt lead Joe Pat Hatem by a single vote in the election after the board of elections completed its canvassing on Nov. 17.

Winners to be decided randomly in tied Brunswick Co. races, Southport mayoral recount set for Nov. 28

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

Vote
Rich Alt leads Joe Hatem by a single vote in Southport mayoral race after canvassing
The Brunswick County Board of Elections on Nov. 9 shared the unofficial write-in vote count...
Brunswick County shares unofficial write-in count, provisional ballot numbers
Election Day 2023
Political leaders respond to Wilmington City Council election results
Kevin Spears finished third in a race for the three available seats while fellow incumbent...
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council