Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races; recount ongoing for Southport mayoral election

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council election and the Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner contest on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The two races were tied, so they were decided randomly as stated by state law.

Virginia “Ginnie” White won the Bald Head Island Council election after tying with Jerry Maggio for the second seat. Scott Thomas took the first seat in the election.

David Greene won the Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner contest after tying with Stephen S. Turner for the third seat at 219 votes each. He will join fellow winners Mike Wade and Mark Holland along with the rest of the board.

The recount is still ongoing for the Southport mayoral contest, and the board of elections expects the recount to take all day. Rich Alt lead Joe Pat Hatem by a single vote in the election after the board of elections completed its canvassing on Nov. 17.

