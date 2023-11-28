Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman recently won a $100,000 prize with a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket.

According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using online play. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the drawing on Nov. 13.

Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“Bryant arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251,” a news release states.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $374 million as an annuity, or $173.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.