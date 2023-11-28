Wilmington police looking for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28, that it is looking for 27-year-old Aaron Castellanos.

According to the release, Castellanos was last seen on Monday wearing ripped jeans, an orange and blue shirt and white shoes. He may be driving a red Honda Civic.

Police describe Castellanos as being 5′8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds.

No photo was provided of Castellanos.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

