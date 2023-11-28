Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pled guilty in court to 52 counts of child pornography-related charges and will face up to nearly 15 years in prison.

Gary Randall Porter, 49, appeared in court on Nov. 27 and pled guilty to 26 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 26 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Porter was sentenced to 58-190 months active in the Department of Adult Correction and will be placed on the lifetime sex offender registry upon his release from prison.

He was initially arrested in 2016 for 10 counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after being suspected of possessing child pornography.

