Wilmington Fire Department accepting food for holiday food drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is collecting non-perishable food items for its holiday food drive until Dec. 4.

The food will be given to Nourish NC for its Market on Market and backpack program.

You can drop off the items at any of the following stations:

Headquarters: 801 Market Street

Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive

Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard

Station7: 3230 South College Road

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road

The most wanted foods include:

Fruits and veggies: Fruit shooters Pasta sauce (low sodium; no glass) Jelly (reduced sugar; no glass) Vegetable cups Canned vegetables (reduced sodium or no salt added) Citrus cups (packaged in 100 percent juice or water when possible) Canned fruit Individual juice boxes (100 percent fruit or vegetable juice) Applesauce cups (unsweetened, low sugar)

Grains: Cereal/granola/oatmeal (up to 8g of sugar and more than 2g of fiber when possible, large and small sizes accepted) Clif, Kind or Kashi bars (up to 200 calories per, 5-8g of sugar, over 5g of fiber) Rice (100 percent whole grain or whole wheat) Pasta (100 percent whole wheat) Maseca (2 lb bags found in international section of grocery store or at Los Portales on Kerr Ave) P.A.N. white Corn Meal (Pre-cooked gluten free and kosher flour for Arepas 2.2 lb)

Proteins: Beef stew and hearty soups (high protein and lots of veggies when possible) Pasta with meat (for example ravioli with meatballs. Cans and/or microwaveable cups) Peanut or almond butter (natural and non-hydrogenated) Chicken or tuna (cans or flavored pouches, packed in water) Tuna/chicken salad snack packets Chili with beans Black, pinto or refried beans

Dry Goods: Mac and cheese (individual cups or boxes) Dried fruit Go Go Yogurtz (shelf stable) Pudding cups

Packaged Side Dishes: Knorr rice/pasta sides (individual cups or boxes) Complete microwaveable meals (shelf stable) Noodle bowls



