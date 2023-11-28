Wilmington Choral Society to host ‘Songs of the Season’ holiday concert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Choral Society’s annual Songs of the Season concert is set to take place at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Byron Marshall will conduct the concert and Sheryl Tjon will play piano.

“Begin the holiday season with a selection of choral Christmas music that includes: O Holy Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, What Child is This?, Holiday Favorite Medley, and a selection of John Rutter choral pieces, including: Nativity Carol and Twelve Days of Christmas and other familiar pieces,” states the event page.

Tickets are $25 each with discounts for children 12 and under; they can be purchased on the Wilson Center website or via Ticket Center on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.