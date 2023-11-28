Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Choral Society to host ‘Songs of the Season’ holiday concert

Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center (Wilmington Choral...
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Choral Society’s annual Songs of the Season concert is set to take place at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Byron Marshall will conduct the concert and Sheryl Tjon will play piano.

“Begin the holiday season with a selection of choral Christmas music that includes: O Holy Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, What Child is This?, Holiday Favorite Medley, and a selection of John Rutter choral pieces, including: Nativity Carol and Twelve Days of Christmas and other familiar pieces,” states the event page.

Tickets are $25 each with discounts for children 12 and under; they can be purchased on the Wilson Center website or via Ticket Center on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024

Latest News

Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
UN experts concerned by Chemours' alleged human rights violations
UN experts concerned by Chemours' alleged human rights violations