Weller’s Wheels still going strong after over 20 years, aims for another record year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was an idea that wheeled its way to WECT’s Frances Weller by happenstance in the late 1990s ′s. For over 20 years now, Weller’s Wheels has been the link to thousands of bikes for children at Christmas.

“People often say ‘that was a great idea, Fran,’ Weller said. “The truth is, it wasn’t my idea. Years ago, I was at Independence Mall doing live reports on the Angel Tree when two ladies came up to me and said, ‘you should start a bike drive and call it Weller’s Wheels.’”

The rest, as they say, is history.

It’s not always the number one item on a child’s wish list, but it is the one thing kids will remember for a lifetime. Children will never forget waking up to a brand-new bike on Christmas morning.

“When they walk down and look underneath that tree on Christmas day and they’re going to squeal so loud I can almost hear it from home, there is nothing else like that,” says Major Connie Morris of the local Salvation Army. “It is the best feeling in the world.”

Major Morris has been an officer in the Salvation Army for over 30 years. She and her husband, Major Ken Morris who is also an officer with the Salvation Army will celebrate their third Christmas in the Wilmington area. She says she’s never been in a community as giving as this one.

“This is the first appointment I’ve had in 35 years of being an officer where when I see’ I want a bike for Christmas,’ it doesn’t make me nauseous because of Weller’s Wheels and WECT,” she said.

For over two decades now, Weller’s Wheels has helped provide hundreds of bikes each year to the Salvation Army for distribution to families in need. WECT puts out the call and the community answers.

Last year, the local Salvation Army served over 800 families in five counties. There are more families this year and one thing is common with each family.

“From what we’ve gotten on our angel tree list everyone that we have of each family probably one child has asked for a bike,” Morris said.

Bikes this year can be taken to Bob King Buick GMS at 5115 New Centre Drive or the Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 715 Greenfield St. Bikes and toys must be brand new. The deadline is Friday, December 8. That’s the same day WECT will broadcast live from three different Walmart stores. WECT’s Frances Weller will be live at the Walmart in Burgaw from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. From there she will go to the Porters Neck Walmart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And she’ll wrap up the bike drive at the Walmart in Monkey Junction from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Salvation Army will pick up the bikes from each location and get them tagged and ready for distribution in time to have the bikes under the tree Christmas morning.

“Parents cry when we pull out bikes for their children,” Morris said. “They are so happy and so grateful to receive them.”

Major Morris says this year is exceptionally hard for parents because of inflation.

“People are paying a half to 80 percent of their salary just to put a roof over their head.”

That’s why so many are counting on a Secret Santa--the community--to help them this Christmas.

“It’s not the parents that you’re helping, it’s the child,” Morris says. “A child doesn’t understand about inflation.”

Major Morris is confident the community will come out and buy bikes again this year.

“The children who are hoping and hoping that Santa is going to provide a bike--they’re going to get that wish met but it’s because of Weller’s Wheels, WECT and the caring people who remember what it was like receiving a bike for Christmas and wanting to pay that forward to another child.”

