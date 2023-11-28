Researchers at UNCW receive almost $60,000 grant to study Antarctic seals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW researchers received a nearly $60,000 grant to support research on the physiological impacts of climate change on crabeater seals in Antarctica.

UNCW Assistant Professor of Biology and Marine Biology Michael Tift is the lead investigator on the grant, and UNCW Ph.D. student Anna Pearson will perform most of the proposed research. She and Tift traveled to Antarctica for the past two summers to study how sea ice loss, prey changes and more impact the seals. UNCW announced the grant award on Monday, Nov. 27.

This is one of seven grants awarded from the Marine Mammal Commission out of 84 proposals.

“I am incredibly grateful that this research was funded by the Marine Mammal Commission,” said Pearson. “The grant writing process was an invaluable experience that I will hopefully continue to build upon as I move through my career.”

Antarctic krill are about 90 percent of the crabeater seals’ diet, but the abundance of the crustaceans has steadily decreased over the past few decades as a result of sea ice loss and krill fishing.

“We will learn how stress and reproductive hormones have changed in crabeater seals using samples collected from the 1950s through 2023,” said Tift. “This long-term dataset will provide valuable information about how the health of crabeater seals, which depend solely on ice for their primary habitat, is being impacted by climate change.”

They will make a novel method to measure stress and reproductive hormones using crabeater seal teeth collected from the 1950s-90s along with whisker samples from seals collected in 2007, 2022 and 2023.

“This research will allow me to explore a new avenue of measuring hormones in historical samples and help to foster connections with the British Antarctic Survey, as I will be traveling to the UK to start these analyses,” said Pearson.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.