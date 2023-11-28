Protecting your home from freezing temperatues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With freezing temperatures creeping into the Cape Fear region, you’ll want to keep those four P’s in mind: plants, pets, pipes, and people.

Any exposed pipes outside, like a water spicket, pool pumps, wells, you’ll want to make sure those are covered up, so the cold air isn’t getting into them.

“Of course this time of year everybody wants to make sure that they get those faucets covered up, it’s real simple to apply those, help to keep those from freezing up on you, and then remembering the farthest faucet away from where your water comes into your house, open up that cabinet and let that water trickle just a little bit so you have that water flowing and it help keep the pipes warmer,” John Antoniak, store manager at Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware, said.

You can get faucet covers at just about any hardware store and they are very simple to put on. If you don’t want to make a trip to the store, you can use some thick socks you might already have at home, or even a pool noodle, those things work to protect these pipes so you can avoid having them freeze up. For your wells, you can get a warming light.

“We don’t sell many snow shovels, but we do have them. This year, like a hurricane, maybe not quite to that degree, we have a lot of folks coming in wanting to protect their valuables with winter items,” Jim Wrigglesworth, owner of Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware, said.

For those of you with pets, it’s important to make sure they’re ready for this cold as well. The most important rule: keep your pets inside. Both cats and dogs can get frostbite and hypothermia. If you have to take your pets for a walk, keep it short, and watch for signs of injury, like cracked or bleeding paw pads. Also, keep pet bathing to a minimum to avoid dry skin. If your pet needs a bath, use a moisturizing shampoo.

