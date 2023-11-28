Man charged with shooting 6 at Lumberton restaurant

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a Lumberton restaurant shooting that left six hurt.

Cameron Dion Smith, of Lumberton, is facing multiple charges, including six counts of attempted murder and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Smith’s charges stem from the Wednesday night shooting at Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar. Lumberton police officers were called there around 11:44 p.m. and found one woman inside the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers others were also hurt, and police learned six people in total had been hurt: two men and four women. The victims not at the scene when police arrived, were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles and treated for their injuries.

LPD Capt. Terry Parker said after the initial investigation, police believe the shooter(s) shot into the back wall of the restaurant, and the bullets went through the wall, hitting the victims inside.

Smith was arrested on Monday. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

It is unclear if police expect more arrests in this case.

