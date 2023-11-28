Senior Connect
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say

By KCTV5 Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A pediatric neurologist has been charged with a federal count of attempted production of child pornography in Overland Park, Kansas.

And the FBI has asked for the public’s help in gathering more information regarding the neurologist, identified as Dr. Brian Aalbers, because of the “nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children.”

Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made aware of allegations involving Aalbers and hidden video cameras. The reporting party later told police Aalbers had sent text messages, including “I am going to jail/lose my license I do not want to die,” and “I do not want my kids to see me dead.”

Officers found Aalbers at a hotel and took him to a hospital for voluntary mental health treatment. Hospital staff took two laptops, tablets and a cellphone that had been in Aalbers’ backpack when he walked in, per the hospital policy.

According to a probable cause document, Aalbers asked the reporting party to retrieve the electronics from the hospital and destroy them since they contained “bad stuff.”

Search warrants on those devices resulted in the finding of video footage from December 2020 until the cameras were located on Oct. 28, 2023. The court document indicated there were videos of minor victims in states of nudity.

“The forensic examiner has identified and flagged 1,006 videos,” according to the probable cause document.

Anyone with additional information on Aalbers has been asked to fill out this form from the FBI. Those with additional information or concerns have been asked to email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Aalbers was arrested and taken into federal custody on Nov. 16.

