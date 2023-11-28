Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Todd Olson has pulled his family’s application for a proposed housing development on the southern end of Topsail Beach, according to Olson on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The proposal included plans to build a development including single-family homes on 24 acres of a 150-acre area. The family said in a statement that they are also suspending their plans for The Point.

Conserve The Point-Topsail, an organization that has long opposed the development, voiced its satisfaction with the application being withdrawn.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to conserve one of the last undeveloped tracts of land on a North Carolina coastal barrier island and protect the wildlife habitat for the endangered birds and species who call this island their home,” said Roy Costa, president of the Conserve The Point-Topsail Board of Directors.

At a workshop earlier this month, Mayor Steven George Smith urged the Olson family to work with town staff to nail down some of the finer details after months of back-and-forth discussion.

Laura and Todd Olson provided a statement saying that they worked “diligently” through the process to establish conditional zoning in the area that they entered into a contract to buy over two years ago. But since then, they say that the process is nowhere near completed.

They place blame on the commissioners refusing to meet with them one on one and telling them to talk to town staff instead, claiming that the commissioners “directly conversed with members of the community who opposed our plans.”

They also cite frustration regarding the commissioners’ requests.

“Second were the mixed messages we received from the Commissioners, who asked for both fast decisions to very complicated requests while also regularly reminding us of the generational nature of those decisions. For example, suggesting a two-week deadline to determine the 50-year impact of our plan on the surrounding wetlands was unrealistic. While the intent of conditional zoning is to provide guardrails for development, we often felt pulled between making these decisions quickly and alone or ceding full control to a group of elected officials. Neither of these options is good for the Town,” the Olson family said in the statement

In the statement, the family says that they maintain a belief that their proposal was the best for the area when compared to a larger scale development or a permanent conservancy.

“This property has spent the better part of 18 years for sale - plenty of time for the Town or community to develop a conservation plan. That hasn’t happened. It seems increasingly likely that a developer with deeper pockets and more experience will successfully develop this land, and in doing so, permanently alter the state of The Point,” statement reads.

