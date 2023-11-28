Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Multiple horses died in a massive barn fire in Colorado. (SOURCE: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A number of horses died and one person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a barn southeast of Denver Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Franktown Fire Department responded to a location near Highway 83 and Russellville Road just before 4 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in a horse barn.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said the barn was already consumed by flames.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying seven agencies were on scene.

The caretaker of the property ran to the burning barn and managed to help four horses escape before the smoke became too heavy for him and he had to back away, officials said. The fire department said “numerous” other horses trapped in the barn died.

Authorities did not give an exact number of horses that were killed in the fire.

The caretaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire continued to smolder and thick smoke continued to billow from the structure well after the fire was contained.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024

Latest News

Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
UN experts concerned by Chemours' alleged human rights violations
UN experts concerned by Chemours' alleged human rights violations