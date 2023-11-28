Senior Connect
New Hanover County Schools announces town hall on social media safety

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a town hall on social media safety hosted by the NC Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office set for Monday, Dec. 11.

The event will be at the Board of Education building and open to the public.

The AG is looking for feedback from parents about the following:

  • How social media use impacts learning and absenteeism
  • How social media use affects student mental health and wellbeing
  • How cellphones are being used at home and school
  • What families and students can do to protect themselves online

Anyone interested in attending the event should RSVP by email.

