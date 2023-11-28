New Hanover County Schools announces town hall on social media safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a town hall on social media safety hosted by the NC Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office set for Monday, Dec. 11.

The event will be at the Board of Education building and open to the public.

The AG is looking for feedback from parents about the following:

How social media use impacts learning and absenteeism

How social media use affects student mental health and wellbeing

How cellphones are being used at home and school

What families and students can do to protect themselves online

Anyone interested in attending the event should RSVP by email.

