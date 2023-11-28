Nearly $2 million awarded to UNCW faculty researching corals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has received nearly $2 million in grant funding for its team researching coral conservation and restoration, according to a school announcement from Nov. 28.

The funding was awarded as part of $18 million in global grants from the Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP), a global organization which aims to support research on coral.

The first award of almost $1.5 million over three years will fund a team combating threats to coral caused by rising ocean temperatures. The second award of almost $413,000 as part of a different $1.5 million grant will fund research on protecting coral against a disease that is rapidly killing corals in the Caribbean.

UNCW team of researchers (L to R) Jake Warner, Nathan Crowe and Nicole Fogarty has been awarded a three-year, $1.5 million dollar grant to help corals survive in our warming oceans. The team will use cutting-edge genetic engineering technologies such as whole-genome sequencing in an effort to make them more tolerant of the rising ocean temperatures that are one of the major causes of coral reef bleaching. (PHOTO CREDIT: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW | PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

The team for the first award includes Department of Biology and Marine Biology faculty members Nicole Fogarty and Jacob Warner and Department of History Associate Professor Nathan Crowe. They will be working in collaboration with researchers from the University of the Philippines.

“The world’s coral reefs are in crisis,” said Warner, a developmental geneticist who has pioneered new techniques for genetically modifying marine organisms. “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that coral reefs could decline by up to 90% if global warming trends continue. We desperately need new genetic tools to study coral resilience in the face of this threat, and this grant allows us to do exactly that.”

Nicole Fogarty’s lab at UNCW is a leading facility of spawning and rearing tropical Atlantic corals in captivity.

They’ll be using genetic engineering technologies like whole-genome sequencing and CRISPR to identify and insert genes into corals to increase the coral’s tolerance to warm water.

Crowe has written about the history and ethics of biotechnology, and he’ll be weighing whether the genetically modified corals pose a risk if they’re ever released into the ocean.

“While we have been genetically engineering organisms for a long time, doing so to combat climate change, particularly in a marine environment, presents new circumstances to evaluate for risks,” Crowe said. “It is important that we think through these issues before the technology is developed, not afterwards, as we often have in the past.”

Blake Ushijima is an assistant professor in the Biology & Marine Biology Department of UNCW's College of Arts & Science. Ushijima focuses his research on the molecular and genetic basis for infections by bacterial pathogens and host protection by beneficial microbes. (JEFF JANOWSKI | PHOTO CREDIT: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

The second award will fund the research of Department of Biology and Marine Biology Assistant Professor Blake Ushijima, who is partnering with Valeria Pizzaro from the Perry Institute of Marine Science and researchers from the University of Massachusetts Lowell along with multiple Colombian organizations: CORALINA, Blue Indigo Foundation and Ecomares.

They’ll be working on probiotic treatments to help protect coral against stony coral tissue loss disease, which currently afflicts at lease two dozen “hard corals.” These corals provide habitats for an uncountable number of fishes and marine animals and defend coastlines from storm damage. Right now, there isn’t a treatment that can prevent healthy corals from being infected, and a colony of polyps can die within weeks after a coral is infected.

“This is just one more part of a larger, Caribbean-wide effort to develop probiotic solutions,” Ushijima said. “There is no other major coral probiotics research to treat SCTLD being done in the U.S. that is not linked to our UNCW lab or our collaborators, and we are the ones directly working with the groups developing the testing sites in the Caribbean.”

Currently, collaborators at the Smithsonian Marine Station at Fort Pierce and Nova Southeastern University are testing some of the first coral probiotics on wild corals in Florida.

