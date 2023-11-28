Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Thomas Hand was reunited with daughter Emily after she was released by Hamas.
Israeli father reunites with 9-year-old daughter after she is released by Hamas
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy