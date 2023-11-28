‘It’s scary:’ Thanksgiving shooting leaves damage throughout Columbus County community

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - What started as a peaceful Thanksgiving night on Godwin Trail in Columbus County turned into a night of horror for several neighbors. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into homes and cars within the Chadbourn neighborhood.

“First time when they came through they shot, and then they turned around and came back through,” said Godwin Trail Resident Tyrone Thompson. “The people back there had seen them and then they came back and turned around and came back through and they shot. And on the way out, that’s when my house got hit.”

Thompson says he heard hundreds of gunshots Thursday. The shooting left bullet holes on the side of his home, on his living room furniture, and in parts of his kitchen.

“It’s scary,” Thompson said.

Jacqueline Collier lives near the front of the street. She says she was doing laundry when she heard gunshots.

“It was like Ping-Pong machine like Ping Ping Ping Ping!” said Collier.

Collier says this is not the first time a shooting has taken place near her home.

“I got scared, very scared,” said Collier. “I started crying and stuff. I mean my heart just was beating, beating, it was beating that fast. So, I had to get myself settled down and calm down some.”

Like some of her neighbors, Collier hopes something will be done to help her feel more secure in her own home.

“I still think about it,” Collier said. “I go to sleep, I think about it, I have to get back up because it’s in my nightmares.”

Francenia Washington has lived on Godwin Trail for three years. She says she had to duck for cover as bullets flew through her living room, damaging furniture and family picutres.

“Next thing I know it got louder, it got louder and louder. I mean, it was like the glass was coming over my head, it shattered everywhere. I said ‘Lord, I’m so scared. Lord, I got to get my grandchildren up out of here’,” Washington said.

The shooting on Thanksgiving night is just one of several shootings across the county recently.

No arrests have been made in this case, and the Sheriff’s Office was not able to confirm if this shooting is connected to any other recent shootings.

While no one was physically injured, neighbors say the emotional impact of this incident will last for awhile.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.