Forever Family: Meet Jimmy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week in our Forever Family segment, we climb up Victory Mountain where we got to take Jimmy for a day full of adventure - fishing, hiking, playing basketball and more.

The polite and charming teen said that it would be his dream to be able to come back and do it all over again with his new Forever Family when he gets adopted.

Jimmy would love to have a family that likes to travel.

“I would try to go to the mountains again, I would want to go try to go to Scotland one day,” he said.

Jimmy also loves to play sports and listed off badminton, football, basketball, and volleyball as his favorites.

Child Advocate Elizabeth Binkley says that after a rough start, Jimmy is excelling in the classroom.

“School was a huge struggle for Jimmy at the very beginning of being in foster care,” she said. “You know, I am very proud of where he is now, currently making all A’s in high school.

“He is just good, he is a good kid.”

To learn more about fostering and adoption, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org.

