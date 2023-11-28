First Alert Forecast: freezing cold...

Senior Connect
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with bright but brisk Tuesday with afternoon highs only mainly in the lower 50s.

Under clear skies and amid slackening breezes, Tuesday night into daybreak Wednesday will have a spell of “people, pets, plants, and pipes” cold temperatures. Expect lows in the lower and middle 20s for far inland portions of the Cape Fear Region and similarly cold upper 20s and lower 30s for Wilmington and the barrier islands. Frost may form in spots.

Mild weather returns in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

One final note: the Atlantic Basin is tranquil as the end of Hurricane Season, November 30, nears.

