Dog shot and killed by deputies responding to call in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a dog was shot and killed by deputies over the weekend as they investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Officials said a deputy responded to the East Flat Rock Community just after 2:00 a.m. on November 25 after someone called and reported a suspicious vehicle at a house. The caller reported that the house was for sale, and they didn’t believe anyone was supposed to be there.

According to officials, the deputy arrived at the house and encountered a dog that had escaped its containment and reportedly became aggressive.

Officials stated that the dog charged at the deputy, and the deputy was forced to shoot it to protect himself.

