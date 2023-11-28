Crews respond to Ogden garage fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Ogden Monday night, Nov. 27.

“NHCFR stations 11,14,16, 17, and Wilmington, NC Fire Department Engine 9 responded to a fire in Ogden last night. In 11 minutes our firefighters had the fire extinguished —damage was contained to the garage and did not extend to the main house,” a release from New Hanover County Fire Rescue states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.