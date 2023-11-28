Community invited to give input on proposed trail in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to give input on the Wilmington Downtown Trail at two upcoming meetings and via an online survey.

Officials are trying to find the best route for phases two and three of the trail, which are proposed to parallel Burnt Mill Creek from Archie Blue Park near Love Grove to Forest Hills Drive near Forest Hills Elementary School.

The first phase of the trail includes the Wilmington Rail Trail and will connect from 3rd Street to the Love Grove Bridge.

You can take an online survey here and/or attend one of the following meetings:

Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Nir Family YMCA at 2710 Market Street from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, at Frankies Outdoor Market at 1019 Princess Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and NC Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division are hosting the meeting. The survey and input map will be available through Dec. 28.

