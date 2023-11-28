Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Community invited to give input on proposed trail in downtown Wilmington

Wilmington Downtown Trial Phases 2 and 3 study area
Wilmington Downtown Trial Phases 2 and 3 study area(Provided by the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to give input on the Wilmington Downtown Trail at two upcoming meetings and via an online survey.

Officials are trying to find the best route for phases two and three of the trail, which are proposed to parallel Burnt Mill Creek from Archie Blue Park near Love Grove to Forest Hills Drive near Forest Hills Elementary School.

The first phase of the trail includes the Wilmington Rail Trail and will connect from 3rd Street to the Love Grove Bridge.

You can take an online survey here and/or attend one of the following meetings:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Nir Family YMCA at 2710 Market Street from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 5, at Frankies Outdoor Market at 1019 Princess Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and NC Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division are hosting the meeting. The survey and input map will be available through Dec. 28.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Witnesses heard in trial for 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
A BB gun was confiscated from a Myrtle Grove Middle School student Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.
BB gun confiscated from 11-year-old student at Myrtle Grove Middle School
New Hanover County Schools announces town hall on social media safety