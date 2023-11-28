Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating several shootings

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple shootings that took place in Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo and Tabor City.

According to reports from the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Nov. 23, several homes and vehicles were shot at on Godwin Trail in Chadbourn just before 6:50 p.m. Several residents, including at least one juvenile, were inside their homes at the time.

No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, a house on Cherry Grove Road in Cerro Gordo was shot at just before 2:30 a.m. The front door and several walls were struck by gunfire. Three juveniles and two adults were inside the residence at the time. No injuries were reported.

Also on Saturday, several people were at a home on Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City when shots were fired just before 5:30 p.m. One person was shot in the arm and treated by EMS.

Additionally, a vehicle was damaged by gunfire, with another vehicle being damaged by the possible suspect’s car.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, several shots were fired at a house on Ying Lane in Tabor City just before 4:30 a.m. Five children and two adults were within the residence at the time. No injuries were reported.

