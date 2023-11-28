BB gun confiscated from 11-year-old student at Myrtle Grove Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A BB gun was confiscated from a Myrtle Grove Middle School student Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old student was showing off his BB gun at a bus stop in the morning and was reported to school officials.

Law enforcement was prepared when he arrived, and he was taken to the principal’s office.

Per the NHCSO, the parents are going to get rid of the BB gun, and the school is considering disciplinary action. The child wasn’t arrested or charged by law enforcement.

