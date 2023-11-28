Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

BB gun confiscated from 11-year-old student at Myrtle Grove Middle School

A BB gun was confiscated from a Myrtle Grove Middle School student Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.
A BB gun was confiscated from a Myrtle Grove Middle School student Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A BB gun was confiscated from a Myrtle Grove Middle School student Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old student was showing off his BB gun at a bus stop in the morning and was reported to school officials.

Law enforcement was prepared when he arrived, and he was taken to the principal’s office.

Per the NHCSO, the parents are going to get rid of the BB gun, and the school is considering disciplinary action. The child wasn’t arrested or charged by law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

New Hanover County Schools announces town hall on social media safety
According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket...
Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize
Local man participates in clinical trial after experiencing pulmonary embolism
Wilmington Fire Department Engine 1
Wilmington Fire Department accepting food for holiday food drive