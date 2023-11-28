Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

All donations on Giving Tuesday will be matched for DonorsChoose projects

(kttc)
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a local teacher with a DonorsChoose project, today could be your lucky day. All donations made on this Giving Tuesday will be matched by DonorsChoose.

DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps local teachers get funding for school projects. On the DonorsChoose website, teachers can ask for donations for just about any school materials such as books, headphones, flexible seating and even Chromebooks.

“Today in celebration of Giving Tuesday, DonorsChoose is boosting every donation made to classrooms across America including here in Wilmington and across North Carolina--every donation made will receive a 50 percent boost,” said Juan Brizuela, DonorsChoose Public Relations Manager. “Right now, there are some classroom projects in Wilmington that could use donations. And across North Carolina, there are over 2,000 classroom projects that could get an extra boost when a person makes a donation on DonorsChoose today.”

If you are interested in making a donation to a local school project, click here. Once you are on the site, you can search for a local project either by putting in the teacher’s name, school or city and state.

WECT features local DonorsChoose projects every Tuesday night on WECT News at 6. Once a teacher is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school. Most of the projects featured on WECT are fully funded within an hour of the 6 p.m. broadcast.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

A bullet hole inside a home on Godwin Trail in Chadbourn.
‘It’s scary:’ Thanksgiving shooting leaves damage throughout Columbus County community
Witnesses heard in trial for 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Todd Olson has pulled his family’s application for a proposed housing development on the...
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
If you’re a local teacher with a DonorsChoose project, today could be your lucky day. All...
All donations matched for DonorsChoose projects