All donations on Giving Tuesday will be matched for DonorsChoose projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a local teacher with a DonorsChoose project, today could be your lucky day. All donations made on this Giving Tuesday will be matched by DonorsChoose.

DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps local teachers get funding for school projects. On the DonorsChoose website, teachers can ask for donations for just about any school materials such as books, headphones, flexible seating and even Chromebooks.

“Today in celebration of Giving Tuesday, DonorsChoose is boosting every donation made to classrooms across America including here in Wilmington and across North Carolina--every donation made will receive a 50 percent boost,” said Juan Brizuela, DonorsChoose Public Relations Manager. “Right now, there are some classroom projects in Wilmington that could use donations. And across North Carolina, there are over 2,000 classroom projects that could get an extra boost when a person makes a donation on DonorsChoose today.”

If you are interested in making a donation to a local school project, click here. Once you are on the site, you can search for a local project either by putting in the teacher’s name, school or city and state.

WECT features local DonorsChoose projects every Tuesday night on WECT News at 6. Once a teacher is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school. Most of the projects featured on WECT are fully funded within an hour of the 6 p.m. broadcast.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.