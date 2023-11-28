Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024

Latest News

Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024