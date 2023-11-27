Wilmington police looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Nov. 26, that it is looking for 16-year-old Protasio Figueroa-Balcazar.

According to the announcement, Figueroa-Balcazar was last seen Friday evening wearing a red hat, black jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans and white shoes.

Authorities believe that he may be headed towards Georgia.

Police describe Figueroa-Balcazar as being 5′9″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

