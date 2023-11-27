Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two students stabbed at Southeast Raleigh High School, Code Red lockdown in place

(MGN)
By Heather Leah, Edward Wilson and Shelle Jackson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown while law enforcement responds to a potential threat, according to an alert released by the school Monday morning.

Officials confirmed two students were stabbed at the school, but did not provide updates on their conditions.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the school, each followed by a police vehicle.

“He’s losing consciousness right now. We’re in the main gym,” said a woman’s voice over law enforcement radio traffic.

A male’s voice can be heard saying, “Can you make sure the administrators put the school on lockdown?”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. and River Road intersection
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes

Latest News

Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental
The center, located at 5210 U.S. Hwy. 421, opened to the public on Monday, Nov. 27.
New customer convenience center opens at New Hanover Co. Landfill
Crews were able to extinguish the flames by approximately 7:17 a.m. No injuries were reported...
Crews respond to early morning Hightsville fire
Aleczander Francis Liriano is now being held without bound at the Brunswick County Detention...
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes