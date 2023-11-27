Two students stabbed at Southeast Raleigh High School, Code Red lockdown in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown while law enforcement responds to a potential threat, according to an alert released by the school Monday morning.

Officials confirmed two students were stabbed at the school, but did not provide updates on their conditions.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the school, each followed by a police vehicle.

“He’s losing consciousness right now. We’re in the main gym,” said a woman’s voice over law enforcement radio traffic.

A male’s voice can be heard saying, “Can you make sure the administrators put the school on lockdown?”

