TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight work planned for U.S. 17 bridge in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be working overnight on the U.S. 17 bridge near U.S. 76 through Dec. 8, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect a lane closure on the bridge each night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Crews will be replacing bridge expansion joints.

