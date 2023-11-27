TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight work planned for U.S. 17 bridge in Brunswick Co.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be working overnight on the U.S. 17 bridge near U.S. 76 through Dec. 8, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Drivers should expect a lane closure on the bridge each night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Crews will be replacing bridge expansion joints.
🚗Heads up #BrunsCo🚗— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) November 27, 2023
🚧 #NCDOT will replace bridge expansion joints on the U.S. 17 bridge near U.S. 76.
👷 Expect crews a lane closed and crews working overnight through Dec. 8.
🚨 Use caution and slow down🚨 pic.twitter.com/69EUrtFxj8
