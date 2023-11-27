‘RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles’ to return to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is set to return to the Wilson Center with two shows in 2024, according to an announcement from Cape Fear Community College.

RAIN is set to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 7-8, with each show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“From energetic classics to reflective favorites, RAIN delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans, old and new,” the CFCC announcement states. “With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals, and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert experience full of nostalgia and good vibes.

“The mind-blowing live performance takes audiences on a high-definition journey to the ‘60s, when ‘Peace and Love’ was everyone’s mantra.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Today, RAIN has a repertoire of over 200 songs and has been together longer than The Beatles,” the release adds. “They have mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome to deliver a totally live performance that is as infectious as it is transporting.

“Their intention has always been not just to cover Beatles songs but to do songs that The Beatles had never performed in concert, with a hyper-focus on the details. All the music is live, with no pre-recorded tapes or sequences. As a result, RAIN has been described as ‘the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!’ (Associated Press).”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.