Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

Protasio Figueroa-Balcazar
Wilmington police looking for missing teenager
The White House's holiday theme and decor celebrates the imagination of childhood. (Source:...
A glimpse of White House's holiday decorations
Jonny Tomas Francisco
Boiling Spring Lakes PD looking for missing teenager
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24,...
Jill Biden says White House decor designed for visitors to see the holidays through a child’s eyes