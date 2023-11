WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United is hosting a Soul’s Santa Ugly Sweater Christmas Dance at the Wilmington Sportsman Club on Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food, festivities, gifts and pictures with Santa will be featured at the event.

Last year was a great one, lets get groovy this time!🕺Get your wackiest Christmas sweater ready for this years Soul Santa Christmas Dance, 12/22/23 from 3pm-7pm!💃🍽️🥤



‼️Food, Festivities, Gifts, and Pictures with Santa‼️🎄🎅🎁 pic.twitter.com/ITkddzWV2V — Port City United (@portcityunited) November 21, 2023

