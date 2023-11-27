Senior Connect
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

"Mrs. Rosa Hankins Joyner, 77, of Southport, was pronounced deceased on scene."
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A fatal Southport crash that involved a pedestrian has been deemed accidental following an investigation, the Southport Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Emergency crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday, November 18th, at approximately 5:45pm,” the SPD release states. “On arrival units found a pedestrian pinned under a vehicle.

“The vehicle was off the roadway near the intersection of West Owens and North Caswell Ave and was the only vehicle involved. Mrs. Rosa Hankins Joyner, 77, of Southport, was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police add that no signs of foul play were identified during the investigation.

