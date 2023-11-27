Senior Connect
MegaCorp, ACCESS enter agreement for naming rights to Miracle Field Stadium

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington and MegaCorp Logistics have entered a naming rights agreement for the Miracle Field Stadium at Olsen Park.

As part of the 10-year deal, the stadium now will be known as MegaCorp Stadium.

“We are thrilled to welcome MegaCorp as the new naming rights partner for our stadium at the Miracle Field,” said Laura Kay Berry, board chair of ACCESS of Wilmington. “MegaCorp’s commitment to creating positive change in our community mirrors our mission, and we are confident that this partnership will further fuel our mission to build community and eliminate barriers to health and wellness.”

A ribbon-cutting event for the new MegaCorp Stadium will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Miracle Field in Olsen Park at 4 p.m. during the annual ACCESS Holiday Party.

MegaCorp Logistics, which is headquartered in Wilmington, is a full-service logistics company founded by Ryan and Denise Legg in 2009.

“I am incredibly proud to announce our partnership with ACCESS of Wilmington in securing the naming rights to Miracle Field Stadium” MegaCorp CEO Ryan Legg stated in a news release. “This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside ACCESS of Wilmington and look forward to witnessing the incredible impact this stadium continues to have on the community.”

