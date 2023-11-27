Senior Connect
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say

Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after police say he was speeding at over 150 miles per hour before he crashed and left his two passengers dead in Tempe, Arizona, over the weekend.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Derek Glasscock.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Tempe police saw two cars street racing in the area of Rural Road and Terrace Road.

According to court documents, the cars were traveling over 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officers tried to stop one of the cars involved, a blue Ford Mustang, but it sped away.

Police did not attempt to chase the car, but moments later, officers saw a cloud of smoke rising into the air.

Police then found the same Mustang crashed into a power pole on the east side of Rural Road just south of Broadway. Documents say Glasscock was pinned in the driver’s seat and his two passengers had been ejected.

One passenger, 32-year-old Jesse Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, 31-year-old Maria Rangel, died later at a hospital.

According to court documents, Glasscock reportedly made statements to officers that he had been drinking and should not have been driving. Police noted that he was disoriented and had trouble remembering details from the evening.

After being checked out at the hospital, Glasscock reportedly told investigators he had been at a concert at a downtown Tempe bar and had at least three mixed drinks. He said he didn’t remember leaving the bar or anything else until after the crash.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe Glasscock was going 153 mph at the time of the crash.

Documents indicate that after he lost control, the car went airborne, crashing into a utility pole and two palm trees. Investigators found that the Mustang was over 9 feet in the air when it hit one of the palm trees.

Police called it an “extremely violent” crash that resulted in Rangel being thrown from the car with such force, she was found 80 feet away behind a building.

Police say Ruiz and Rangel were in a relationship and lived together.

Glasscock was booked into the Maricopa County jail on two felony counts of reckless manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

