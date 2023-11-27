Senior Connect
Local nonprofit discusses importance of ‘GivingTuesday’

Ahead of GivingTuesday, the nonprofit asks that you consider donating to support its mission.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With GivingTuesday taking place on Nov. 28 this year, many southeastern NC residents may be looking to do what they can to support the communities around them.

Jordyn Appel-Hughes, executive director of the nonprofit Feast Down East, spoke with WECT about the importance of GivingTuesday, especially for Feast Down East, which recently lost critical grant funding from the USDA.

“Feast Down East Provides local farmers with distribution opportunities through our Food Hub, while also bringing nutritious local food to communities in need through our Local Motive Mobile Farmers’ Market,” a Feast Down East release states. “We have brought over $400,000 back into the hands of local farmers, and sold over $60,000 worth of local food through our Mobile Market to communities in need, with over 25% using SNAP/EBT — which we also offer the Fresh Bucks progress, which matches dollar-for-dollar up to $25.

“We have also recently partnered with Novant Health to introduce a Food Prescription Program, and qualifying patients receive a voucher for fresh, local food from our Mobile Markets.”

Ahead of GivingTuesday, the nonprofit asks that you consider donating to support its mission. Those interested in learning more can do so on the Feast Down East website.

The full interview can be found at the top of this story.

