Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes

Aleczander Francis Liriano
Aleczander Francis Liriano(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man is in custody after officers responded to a dispute just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the Leland Police Department.

Per the LPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Southern Magnolia Way.

“When officers arrived, they found Aleczander Francis Liriano, 26, of Leland, had barricaded himself inside his residence. Prior to the barricade, Liriano had also crashed a vehicle into two homes on Southern Magnolia Way. No one was injured,” the release states.

Liriano was arrested without further incident just after noon. He has been charged with:

  • Assault on a female
  • False imprisonment
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Several driving-related offenses

Liriano is being held without bound at the Brunswick County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

The former town manager in Bladenboro became the new town administrator and some residents say...
Bladenboro Middle School switches to remote learning Monday because of boiler leak
Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. - River Road intersection
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday