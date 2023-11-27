Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man is in custody after officers responded to a dispute just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the Leland Police Department.

Per the LPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Southern Magnolia Way.

“When officers arrived, they found Aleczander Francis Liriano, 26, of Leland, had barricaded himself inside his residence. Prior to the barricade, Liriano had also crashed a vehicle into two homes on Southern Magnolia Way. No one was injured,” the release states.

Liriano was arrested without further incident just after noon. He has been charged with:

Assault on a female

False imprisonment

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Several driving-related offenses

Liriano is being held without bound at the Brunswick County Detention Center.

