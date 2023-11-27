Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cold week, mild weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a northern high pressure system settles into the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with a drying and chilling trend. Expect temperatures mainly in the lower 60s for highs Monday, near 30 to the middle 30s for lows Monday night, mainly in the lower 50s for highs Tuesday, and middle 20s to near 30 for lows Tuesday night. Think: people, pets, plants, and pipes before mild air returns by this weekend!

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just about to reach its official November 30 conclusion, and new tropical or subtropical storm development looks quite unlikely across the ocean basin through the week ahead. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season was busier than average with a total of 19 named storms - including seven hurricanes - plus one retroactively classified but unnamed subtropical storm from the middle of January.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

