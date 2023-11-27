Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Eastern Carolina native still missing after Alaska landslide

Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, ALASKA (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina native is still missing, one week after a massive landslide in southeast Alaska.

Otto Florschutz is one of two people still unaccounted for following last Monday’s landslide in Wrangell, a remote fishing village.

Friends tell WITN that the 65-year-old Florschutz is a 1976 graduate of Washington High School and he still has family in Beaufort County.

Four people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. The body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered Saturday evening from the debris.

Authorities say Florschutz’s wife survived the disaster.

The November 20th landslide took out several homes, including two that were occupied when the natural disaster struck on a Monday night, setting off an intensive search and rescue operation among multiple agencies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland.
Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Police: Fatal Southport crash involving pedestrian deemed accidental

Latest News

Teen charged with murder on juvenile petition in fatal stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School
Faucet cover for exterior water spickets, exposed pipes.
Protecting your home from freezing temperatues
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating several shootings
Generic police lights
Dog shot and killed by deputies responding to call in Henderson Co.
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek