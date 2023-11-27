Eastern Carolina native still missing after Alaska landslide

WRANGELL, ALASKA (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina native is still missing, one week after a massive landslide in southeast Alaska.

Otto Florschutz is one of two people still unaccounted for following last Monday’s landslide in Wrangell, a remote fishing village.

Friends tell WITN that the 65-year-old Florschutz is a 1976 graduate of Washington High School and he still has family in Beaufort County.

Four people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. The body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered Saturday evening from the debris.

Authorities say Florschutz’s wife survived the disaster.

The November 20th landslide took out several homes, including two that were occupied when the natural disaster struck on a Monday night, setting off an intensive search and rescue operation among multiple agencies.

