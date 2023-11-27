Senior Connect
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ben David, the District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties, is leaving office next year, he announced in a letter released Monday afternoon.

In the letter, David says he will be leaving the DA’s Office effective Sept. 3, 2024.

“This date is not arbitrary; vacating the office at least 60 days before Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, will ensure that the people of the Sixth Prosecutorial District will get to decide who occupies this position next,” the letter states.

The letter doesn’t state why David is leaving office or what he plans to do next professionally.

David became a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office in April 1999, and has served as DA since December 2004.

He was reelected for the fifth time in November 2022 when he ran unopposed.

