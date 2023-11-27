Department of Labor issues citations to White Lake business after deadly propane explosion

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Labor has issued citations to Clearwater Enterprises Inc. DBA Camp Clearwater after an inspection that began in May after an employee died in a propane explosion.

According to documents provided by the Labor Department, Clearwater Enterprises Inc. was cited for the following:

Clearwater Enterprises Inc. did not furnish the conditions of employment and a place of employment free from recognized hazards that were causing or were likely to cause death or serious injury and employees were exposed to fire and explosion hazards in an LPG dispensing station, where cigars and cigarettes were reportedly smoked in the shed containing the dispenser.

Personnel performing installation, removal, operation, and maintenance work were not properly trained in operating the LPG dispenser.

Unused openings in boxes raceways, auxiliary gutters, cabinets, equipment cases, or housings were not effectively closed to afford protection substantially equivalent to the wall of the equipment behind the LPG dispensing station and at the right-side breaker panel along the north privacy fence, where the electrical conduit was separated from the breaker panel, exposing the insulated energized conductors to damage.

The company was cited with five alleged violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, being fined $12,937.50.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for the loss of life. By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor are not receipts of the department but rather must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the monies to the public school system,” the Department of Labor wrote in a press release.

Clearwater Enterprises Inc. has 15 working days after receiving the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, or pay the penalty.

The citations issued by the Department of Labor can be found in full here:

