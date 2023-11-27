Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Department of Labor issues citations to White Lake business after deadly propane explosion

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Labor has issued citations to Clearwater Enterprises Inc. DBA Camp Clearwater after an inspection that began in May after an employee died in a propane explosion.

According to documents provided by the Labor Department, Clearwater Enterprises Inc. was cited for the following:

  • Clearwater Enterprises Inc. did not furnish the conditions of employment and a place of employment free from recognized hazards that were causing or were likely to cause death or serious injury and employees were exposed to fire and explosion hazards in an LPG dispensing station, where cigars and cigarettes were reportedly smoked in the shed containing the dispenser.
  • Personnel performing installation, removal, operation, and maintenance work were not properly trained in operating the LPG dispenser.
  • Unused openings in boxes raceways, auxiliary gutters, cabinets, equipment cases, or housings were not effectively closed to afford protection substantially equivalent to the wall of the equipment behind the LPG dispensing station and at the right-side breaker panel along the north privacy fence, where the electrical conduit was separated from the breaker panel, exposing the insulated energized conductors to damage.

The company was cited with five alleged violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, being fined $12,937.50.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for the loss of life. By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor are not receipts of the department but rather must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the monies to the public school system,” the Department of Labor wrote in a press release.

Clearwater Enterprises Inc. has 15 working days after receiving the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, or pay the penalty.

RELATED: White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion

The citations issued by the Department of Labor can be found in full here:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. and River Road intersection
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals

Latest News

Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
Food, festivities, gifts and pictures with Santa will be featured at the event.
Port City United to hold Ugly Sweater Christmas Dance