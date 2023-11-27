Senior Connect
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, a 911 call was made just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim located at 1237 Pendleton Street or Red at 28th.

Upon arrival, officials said the victim, 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police.

