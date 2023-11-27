Crews respond to structure fire at Hollybucks in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon at Hollybucks in Leland.

According to Town of Leland officials, a call reporting the fire came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the back warehouse.

The fire was reported as being under control as of 2:10 p.m.

No one was injured, according to officials.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire Monday afternoon.

Lanvale Road was shut down in the area due to the fire. Law enforcement is diverting traffic at the Lanvale-Grandiflora Dr. intersection and the Lanvale-Old Fayetteville Road intersection.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in Leland. (Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.