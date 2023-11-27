Senior Connect
Crews respond to early morning Hightsville fire

New Hanover County Fire/Rescue, along with the Wilmington Fire Department, responded to the fire on Brentwood Drive just before 6:30 a.m.(Megan Bishop)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Hightsville on Monday, Nov. 27, according to a representative with New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Fire/Rescue, along with the Wilmington Fire Department, responded to the fire on Brentwood Drive just before 6:30 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames by approximately 7:17 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

According to the county representative, the NHC Fire/Rescue deputy fire marshal is working to determine the origin of the fire.

