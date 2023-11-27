Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Boiling Spring Lakes PD looking for missing teenager

Jonny Tomas Francisco
Jonny Tomas Francisco(Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department has announced that it is looking for 13-year-old Jonny Tomas Francisco.

According to police, Francisco was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, in the 1000 block of Morehead Road, near Fifty Lakes Drive.

“Last known clothing worn-black sweatpants, red or gray crocs, black hoodie or a tan jacket. Might be carrying a dark colored tote bag,” the announcement states.

Police describe Francisco as being 4′11″ tall, weighing 90 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the BSLPD at (910) 363-0011.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

Protasio Figueroa-Balcazar
Wilmington police looking for missing teenager
Aleczander Francis Liriano
Police: Leland man arrested after crashing into two Mallory Creek homes
The former town manager in Bladenboro became the new town administrator and some residents say...
Bladenboro Middle School switches to remote learning Monday because of boiler leak
Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. and River Road intersection