Boiling Spring Lakes PD looking for missing teenager

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department has announced that it is looking for 13-year-old Jonny Tomas Francisco.

According to police, Francisco was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, in the 1000 block of Morehead Road, near Fifty Lakes Drive.

“Last known clothing worn-black sweatpants, red or gray crocs, black hoodie or a tan jacket. Might be carrying a dark colored tote bag,” the announcement states.

Police describe Francisco as being 4′11″ tall, weighing 90 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the BSLPD at (910) 363-0011.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.