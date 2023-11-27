Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bladenboro Middle School switches to remote learning Monday because of boiler leak

The former town manager in Bladenboro became the new town administrator and some residents say...
The former town manager in Bladenboro became the new town administrator and some residents say they are unhappy with the terms of Delane Jackson's new contract.
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro Middle School will switch to remote learning Monday because of a leak in the boiler.

In an announcement on the school’s Facebook page, school principal Chrystal McColskey said the boiler leak won’t allow the building to be heated. With colder temperatures on Monday, she decided it would be better for students and staff to switch to remote learning.

Students are supposed to sign into their Canvas course sites to complete their assignments. If they have any challenges, they are told to contact their teachers via the Remind app or email.

McColskey said the boiler is supposed to be fixed during the day on Monday and said she will make an announcement with updates when she has them.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

Intersection between River Road, and Independence Blvd.
Wilmington residents share mixed feelings about Independence Blvd. - River Road intersection
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
NHCSO investigating death after body found in creek
Businesses from the Wilmington area participate in Small Business Saturday
Stores in Wilmington celebrate Small business Saturday
Hoggard and West Columbus both won state quarterfinal playoff games Friday night, advancing to...
Hoggard, West Columbus win to advance to high school football semifinals