Bladenboro Middle School switches to remote learning Monday because of boiler leak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro Middle School will switch to remote learning Monday because of a leak in the boiler.

In an announcement on the school’s Facebook page, school principal Chrystal McColskey said the boiler leak won’t allow the building to be heated. With colder temperatures on Monday, she decided it would be better for students and staff to switch to remote learning.

Students are supposed to sign into their Canvas course sites to complete their assignments. If they have any challenges, they are told to contact their teachers via the Remind app or email.

McColskey said the boiler is supposed to be fixed during the day on Monday and said she will make an announcement with updates when she has them.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.