Accused UNC shooter unfit for trial, mental evaluations find

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - Two mental health evaluations have found Taileli Qi, accused of shooting and killing a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, unfit for trial.

Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student at UNC, is accused of killing his academic adviser on campus in August.

Qi returned to court Monday for a status check on his case.

Judge Alyson Grine said a second mental evaluation found Qi most likely has schizophrenia, saying in part: “Qi demonstrated delusional thinking, experienced auditory hallucinations, engaged in self harm in the detention center, showed fragmented thought processes that impeded his communication, that his behavior was consistent with severe mental illness, and that he most likely has schizophrenia.”

